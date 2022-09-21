The state-of-the-art Wellness Center at Velvære will feature industry-leading technology and one-of-a-kind, transformative hyper-wellness experiences. Residents will have access to wellbeing amenities including cryotherapy; a hyperbaric chamber/pod; Lig...

The state-of-the-art Wellness Center at Velvære will feature industry-leading technology and one-of-a-kind, transformative hyper-wellness experiences. Residents will have access to wellbeing amenities including cryotherapy; a hyperbaric chamber/pod; LightStem LED; floatation pool; nutrition programs for microbiome and biohacking; lymph drainage; IV therapy, thermal and contrast bathing; fitness training, yoga, meditation, sound baths, integrative medicine, cognitive health, and more.

 By Magleby Development

Mountainside Residential Community to Usher in a New Era of Wellbeing in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magleby Development announces the groundbreaking of Velvære, a thoughtfully-envisioned wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living. Velvære will offer best-in-class amenity facilities with forward-thinking technology, and carefully curated transformative experiences aimed at providing residents and members proven health benefits, peak personal performance, and authentically balanced lives.

