SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security is proud and excited to announce the selection of our new Chief Information Security Officer, Tim Hastings. Tim joins us after serving as the CISO for the State of Utah as well as consulting leadership positions at both Mandiant and Deloitte. The Legato team looks forward to working with Tim to harden our internal security practices and build out a more diverse, value-driven professional services catalog. On joining Legato Security, Tim said, "I know that Legato Security is the right choice for the next step in my career because I truly believe their services are helping define the future of InfoSec programs."


