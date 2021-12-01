LINDON, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Manly Bands is announcing their partnership with Jack Daniel's on their Operation Ride Home program to help as many as 60 active duty junior service members return home for the holidays this year. Manly Bands will be donating a portion of every sale from their Jack Daniel's wedding ring collection to Operation Ride Home totaling up to $25,000.
Manly Bands is the most popular direct-to-consumer wedding ring brand for men and has been a licensed partner with Jack Daniel's since 2020. The Jack Daniel's Collection uses genuine aged barrels from the Tennessee whiskey with other unique ring materials such as carbon fiber, meteorite, dinosaur bone and more.
Operation Ride Home was created in 2011 in partnership between Jack Daniel's and the Armed Services YMCA to help reconnect military families over the holidays. Since it was founded, Operation Ride Home has generated a total of more than $1.8 million in donations and sent a total of 8,583 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families home from all 50 states.
Over the years, Manly Bands has supported military families in many ways including donations to veterans and military families and distributing free silicone bands to active service members. Now, the company is looking to go further by donating up to $25,000 to help finance the cost of travel for US troops returning home.
"Manly Bands has always been a great supporter of our brave military personnel," said Johnathan Ruggiero, co-CEO of Manly Bands. "This is a special time of year for love and hope, and we believe that there is no better way to share that than to honor the brave men and women who protect our country year-round by helping to bring them home for the holidays."
The collaboration between Manly Bands and Operation Ride Home will commence on December 1st and run until the end of the month. Every ring sold from the Jack Daniel's collection will go towards bringing active service members home for the holidays. More information can be found at manlybands.com/pages/jack-daniels-operation-ride-home to learn more about our partnership with Operation Ride Home.
About Manly Bands
Manly Bands is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of men's wedding rings. We make it easy for couples to order a ring that looks (and fits) perfect on every man. Our rings are crafted in more than 400 unique styles made from dozens of non-traditional materials, such as dinosaur bone, meteorite and authentic Jack Daniel's whiskey barrel. We're on a mission to give men the ring that they'll never want to take off. To see our latest collections, visit http://www.ManlyBands.com today.
ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:
The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2019, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered over 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite childcare for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.
