Proven life-sciences executive to lead groundbreaking precision medicine biotechnology company's work on Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MARAbio Systems (MARAbio), a precision medicine biotechnology company, has appointed Dr. Michael Paul to serve as the company's CEO. Dr. Paul has more than 25 years of life-sciences industry experience, including leading a number of organizations from formation to strategic exit. MARAbio's technology enables the earliest detection for risk of developing a specific subtype of autism through a simple blood test in the mother, either prior to pregnancy or after the child is born. Dr. Paul succeeds Dr. James Woody, who will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.


