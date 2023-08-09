Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Monarx, a leading security solution provider for Linux web hosting, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mario Rodriguez as the new Director of Business Development.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodriguez, a seasoned professional in the hosting industry, brings with him an impressive 900 years of hosting experience to Monarx. His vast knowledge and expertise in the field will be instrumental in continuing Monarx's mission to protect websites from threats.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.