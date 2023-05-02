Support Local Journalism

OGDEN, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the global leader in outsourced sales and revenue acceleration solutions, has acquired Regalix, Inc., an award-winning global marketing and revenue operations company, along with all its subsidiaries, including Nytro.ai Inc., a modern and intelligent sales onboarding platform. The acquisition augments MarketStar's Sales as a Service® global offering with expanded capabilities in demand generation, digital marketing, customer success, and digital ad operations.


