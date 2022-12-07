Support Local Journalism

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  MarketStar, the pioneer of B2B sales and revenue acceleration, welcomes Ezra Hookano as Senior Vice President, Head of Indirect Sales. As a seasoned expert with more than 20 years of channel experience, Ezra will lead the continued growth of MarketStar's indirect sales business unit, ensuring the delivery of strong results for clients looking to grow revenue within their partner channel.

Ezra brings experience and deep understanding of the future channel ecosystem that is important to our clients' growth.


