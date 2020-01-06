COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketware, a leader in healthcare relationship management and analytics technology, released today Embark–a web-based physician recruitment and onboarding solution designed by, and for, healthcare recruiters. Embark is the latest addition to Marketware's already robust Growth Suite, adding to the company's physician relationship management (PRM), healthcare business intelligence and physician marketing tools.
"Embark fills a dire need for automation in the provider recruiting and onboarding space," said Alex Obbard, Marketware's CEO. "Teams are often siloed, workflows are fragmented and recruiters are challenged to showcase their efforts in real-time. Embark finally gets everyone on the same page, with the right tools, to simplify activities and improve fill rates."
Embark is an easy-to-use applicant tracking and onboarding solution designed to increase the number of quality provider candidates, decrease the time to fill positions and improve new provider retention. The platform's customized pipelines and templated activities help healthcare recruiters accomplish more, in less time. And its robust dashboards and reporting help managers share key metrics to prove their team's value and results to leadership.
Thanks to a web-based platform, Embark gives users seamless, centralized access to all tracked recruiting efforts. Plus, it supports cross-team collaboration. Key players from across departments can work together to source, qualify and retain the best providers by:
- Building comprehensive candidate profiles with professional and personal data
- Creating best practice templates for optimal pipeline management
- Managing practice opportunities to encourage team-based recruitment
- Supporting a collaborative onboarding environment; multiple users and departments contributing to the practice launch plan
- Reporting on key metrics to understand pipeline gaps and prove impact
About Marketware
Marketware helps hundreds of health systems nationwide target, track and trend provider insights with robust relationship management and healthcare data analytics technology. As part of Marketware's proprietary Growth Suite, its Ascend PRM and Scout Business Intelligence work together to help physician relations, strategic planning and business development teams identify new growth opportunities—and strengthen their competitive advantage. Learn how Marketware can help your organization influence physician alignment at marketware.com.
