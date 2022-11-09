Marq

Marq Advanced Analytics Helps Customers Manage Branded Templates with Confidence, Making It Easier to Audit Content and Build More of What Drives Growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, brand-templating platform Marq announced the release of Marq Advanced Analytics, in-platform insights to give brands the visibility they need to make better design decisions and equip teams with templates they will actually use.


