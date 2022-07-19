Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ninety-five Senses, an animated short produced and underwritten by the "MAST" media accelerator studio, directed by Jerusha Hess (Austenland, Napoleon Dynamite, Don Verdean) and Jared Hess (Minecraft, Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer (Minecraft, Masterminds, Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life) and featuring Tim Blake Nelson (Nightmare Alley, Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), will premiere at HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA in August this year. The film's producers are MAST co-founders Miles David Romney, a veteran Broadway investor and co-producer (Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill), and Tori A. Baker, CEO of Salt Lake Film Society and formerly with the Sundance Institute.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ninety-five Senses tells the story of a man facing his own mortality while reflecting on the grave mistakes of his youth. This is juxtaposed against the beauty of life and how we perceive it. "It may be that in the next life, we'll have ninety-five senses," he muses. The film comprises five scenes, with connective vignettes, animated in six distinctive styles.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you