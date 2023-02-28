"Soul Salt: Your Personal Field Guide to Confidence, Purpose, and Fulfillment" by Lyn Christian

"Soul Salt: Your Personal Field Guide to Confidence, Purpose, and Fulfillment" by Lyn Christian

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified master life coach Lyn Christian announces their latest book, "Soul Salt." The book is a field guide for readers seeking to reinvigorate their personal and professional lives with the exact formula Christian has successfully mastered with thousands of clients. "Soul Salt" is a 206-page interactive roadmap that explores topics including finding inner purpose, uncovering personal identity, growing out of situations, dealing with discomfort and change, and overcoming limiting beliefs.

Christian coined the term "soul salt" after their evidence-based modality crafted throughout their 25 years of experience and multiple accreditations in coaching. The soul salt is, as Christian says, "A 'manual' that is buried inside, and it is our right to excavate it, bring it forward, and act upon it if our goal is to be the truest, strongest, and most focused version of ourselves."


