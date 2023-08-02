Matia Mobility

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matia Mobility, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions, today announced the launch of a pioneering online portal for the submission of pre-authorization requests to insurance companies for the Tek RMD M1, the revolutionary electric standing mobility platform. This initiative was made possible through an exclusive partnership with Tamm Net, a well-respected consultancy specializing in the medical device and life sciences industry.


