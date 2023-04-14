The annual giveaway provides one user with a Tek RMD M1 device for free.
SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matia Mobility, a leader in the robotic mobility industry, announced the start of their annual giveaway contest for their Tek RMD M1 device, providing an opportunity for individuals with mobility impairments to experience the freedom and independence of standing and moving around with ease.
The Tek RMD M1 is an innovative mobility device that allows individuals to stand upright and move around without the need for crutches or walkers. It is designed to provide maximum comfort and support while also being compact and easy to use.
"We are thrilled to offer this giveaway contest and give people with mobility impairments a chance to experience the freedom and independence that the Tek RMD M1 can provide," said Steven Boal, CEO of Matia Mobility. "Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities, and we believe this device can make a significant difference in their daily lives."
How the Contest Works
Visit our website to fill out an entry form for you or someone you care about and explain why you/they should be selected to win.
Share your entry with friends to collect votes. We recommend posting on social media or even getting a local TV station to do a story about you!
Our panel of judges will select the winner from the top 10 stories with the most votes.
Contest Rules
Contest submission ends on 12/31/2023 at 11:59 p.m. MT.
Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in 49 U.S. states (residents of AZ are not eligible to enter or win) & D.C. who are eighteen (18) years of age or older (19 in AL & NE and 21 in MS).
Matia Mobility is a team of leaders in robotic mobility devices. Their goal has always been to develop technology to help people—specifically those with walking disabilities. They designed the Tek RMD to add more freedom to the lives of individuals with walking disabilities, allowing them to live in places not designed for them and to move more independently in the world. The Tek RMD has a CE Mark and two 510(k) clearances and is now sold in 23 countries worldwide.
