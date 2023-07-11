Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matia Mobility, a leading provider of innovative and personalized mobility solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Roy as their new Regional Sales Director and head of its Ambassador Program. A passionate advocate for the disabled community and a paraplegic herself, Karen will be spearheading the company's new Ambassador Program, aimed at sharing inspiring stories of Matia Mobility users overcoming adversity and becoming leaders in their respective communities and fields.

Matia Mobility Welcomes Karen Roy - Matia Mobility is reimagining mobility for people with walking disabilities.


