SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wells, a Salt Lake City-based partner in Mayer Brown's Emerging Companies & Venture Capital and Mergers & Acquisitions practices, has been selected by Best Lawyers as "Lawyer of the Year" in venture capital law in Salt Lake City.

This selection honors Mr. Wells for his work on behalf of Utah-based and national startups, venture capital firms, and entrepreneurs. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 12.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.

