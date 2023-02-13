Matthew Sibul/WSP USA Southwest Mountain District Transportation Lead (CNW Group/WSP USA)

Matthew Sibul/WSP USA Southwest Mountain District Transportation Lead (CNW Group/WSP USA)

 By WSP USA

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sibul brings nearly three decades of effective leadership experience in the transportation industry, both in the private sector and with public agencies.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Matthew Sibul as transportation district business line lead for the firm's Southwest Mountain district.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.