The former Zimmerman Advertising SVP, Director of Operations joins the agency as part of its East Coast Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency Max Connect Digital announces today the hire of Maria Rico in the role of Vice President, Retail & Healthcare, effective immediately. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Maria will be responsible for growing Max Connect's book of business on the East Coast. She will foster new client relationships, provide marketing strategy and creative direction, and forward unique industry insights founded by Max Connect. Maria will report directly to Senior Vice President, Jeff Pearson.


