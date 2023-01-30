Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Spencer Glende has joined the firm's Salt Lake City office as a partner and a member of the firm's Technology & IP Transactions practice and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital (EC & VC) practice.

Spencer has extensive experience structuring and negotiating complex commercial agreements, technology development agreements and strategic transactions, including collaborations, intellectual property licenses and channel-partner agreements for software, life sciences and other technology companies. He also manages the intellectual property aspects of significant corporate transactions such as mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.


