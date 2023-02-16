Support Local Journalism

Tenable customers gain easier access to cyber insurance and potential savings through new marketing and analytics partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Tenable, the Exposure Management company. The collaboration unlocks the potential of inside-out cyber security data and vulnerability risk insights for Measured to leverage in its analytics rich underwriting process.


