SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Ayers is excited to share his passion for non-surgical cosmetic services that maintain a natural yet youthful appearance. The field of aesthetics changes often and Dr. Ayers is a perpetual learner who also enjoys sharing what he learns with newer practitioners.
Dr. Ayers has practiced medicine in Utah for 26 years. While working for Intermountain Healthcare, he realized medicine would evolve, requiring professional diversity. As a result, he sought additional training and discovered medical aesthetics.
After joining the National Institute of Medical Aesthetics, he spent 12+ years as their medical director. While there, he continued developing his artistic skill for aesthetics and contributed to the professional training programs offered.
Dr. Ayers has a bachelor's degree in biology from Westmont College and completed his medical degree at Des Moines University. He then completed his family medicine residency at Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and served as a staff family doctor in Sasebo, Japan as a commissioned naval officer for three years.
Dr. Ayers considers his work as a creative twist to a cool science experiment. Through his continued commitment to exploring different ways to expand or enhance his career – he met nurse injector, J. Nielson (now a DNP!). Nielson had the vision, the passion, and the confidence to present herself as an artist.
Aesthetic injections rely heavily on science and anatomy, yet it wasn't until then that he started understanding the art of assessing and treating a face that he owned his artistic nature. Once he allowed himself to think outside of the scientific box and enjoy the process of sculpting and enhancing the face, his perspective changed, adopting the expression "the art and science of skin."
Dr. Ayers enjoys many of the services offered at the Gallery of Aesthetics. On any given day, he would jump at the chance to have a HydraFacial®. This service mildly exfoliates the skin and infuses serums and boosters, leaving the skin feeling clean, refreshed, and soft. In addition, in as little as 30 minutes he can also have a fractional laser resurfacing (MOXI) that has very little downtime. He also believes the most important step in skincare is sunscreen. A regiment of antioxidants, anti-aging products, and sunscreen will correct and protect the skin moving forward.
He is inspired by many artists and enjoys contemporary abstract to realism. His first recollection of an artist he enjoyed as a child was Andrew Wyeth (USA), and he recalls the dog sleeping on the bed, called "Master Bedroom," as a favorite.
Also enjoying works of:
Didier Lourenco (Spain) for the messages to enjoy life and not to be invisible.
Danny McBride (Canada) who also had a career transition from musician to artist, painting women who are confident, poised, and successful.
Dr. Ayers is thrilled to invite you to the Gallery of Aesthetics so you can enjoy the space, art, and the broad range of services provided by their amazing team.
Learn more about Dr. Jeffrey Ayers by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-jeffrey-ayers/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living