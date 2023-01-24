Support Local Journalism

First-Call Resolution technology connects patients and caregivers with a clinician on the first call

NORTHFIELD, Ill. and SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Medline and CareXM today announced an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement to service the home health and hospice (HHH) industry. The partnership between the two companies is laser-focused on leveraging technology to relieve everyday challenges of patient triage to help reduce staff burnout.


