When a single mother enters the exciting world of dating as a divorcee, she had to lean on God and those around her and not give in to doubt

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa J. Dellaca wanted to share a story with others who are struggling with similar life experiences as she went through including divorce, dating with kids, blending a family, etc. She has especially sought to highlight that God has always been there for her and that trials in life should not be a reason to abandon one's faith. It is for these reasons she writes "Strength on the Water" (published by WestBow Press).

