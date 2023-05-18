...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
MemberMouse Adds a New Built-In Course Builder and Management Feature
The company developed the courses extension in response to the growing demand among online creators for online course and learning management system functions.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse today announced its release of Courses for MemberMouse. The new platform extension is a multi-featured learning management system (LMS) designed to help online entrepreneurs create, design, and sell online courses. The announcement follows the February acquisition of MemberMouse by Caseproof, parent company of the MemberPress and Pretty Links WordPress plugins.
MemberMouse developed the courses extension in response to the growing demand for online courses and learning management systems among professional workers around the globe.
"The online course industry has exploded in popularity over the past decade. And it's not showing any signs of slowing down. The majority of our customers offer courses as part of their memberships, so we're beyond excited to offer them a native learning management system that works seamlessly with the core MemberMouse platform," MemberMouse Head of Customer Engagement Cynthia Thoennessen said.
"There's a growing demand for courses. And we want to help our customers meet that demand."
According to a 2022 survey of 2,300 membership site owners, almost 70% of membership site owners offered online courses as a core component of their memberships.
Thoennessen said, "MemberMouse has been focused on going deep in developing our membership-related features. These figures confirm the feedback we'd been getting from customers. That course offerings and membership are inextricably linked. We're grateful we were able to accelerate the development of Courses for MemberMouse to respond to that customer need."
She said the Courses for MemberMouse extension builds upon and expands the content protection and sales functions of the core MemberMouse platform. The release also gives users the ability to create quizzes and certificates."Courses, quizzes, and certificates are becoming increasingly important in the age of online education, so I'm incredibly excited to see how our customers will use this extension. This is really a historical moment for MemberMouse and the greater online education industry."
About MemberMouse: Since 2009 MemberMouse has become the go-to choice for online entrepreneurs who are serious about growing their businesses. In 2023, MemberMouse was acquired by Caseproof, LLC, founded by Blair Williams, who is committed to optimizing, expanding, and supporting the MemberMouse mission of constant growth and refinement. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.