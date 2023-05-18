Support Local Journalism

The company developed the courses extension in response to the growing demand among online creators for online course and learning management system functions.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse today announced its release of Courses for MemberMouse. The new platform extension is a multi-featured learning management system (LMS) designed to help online entrepreneurs create, design, and sell online courses. The announcement follows the February acquisition of MemberMouse by Caseproof, parent company of the MemberPress and Pretty Links WordPress plugins.


