Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With the new Uncanny Automator-based integration, users can add ChatGPT functions to the backend of WordPress websites running MemberPress.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemberPress, an award-winning membership and LMS plugin for WordPress announced its Uncanny Automator-based integration with ChatGPT, a trending AI-powered technology developed by artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI. The announcement was published as part of a WordPress ChatGPT guide released on the MemberPress blog this week.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.