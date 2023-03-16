With the new Uncanny Automator-based integration, users can add ChatGPT functions to the backend of WordPress websites running MemberPress.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemberPress, an award-winning membership and LMS plugin for WordPress announced its Uncanny Automator-based integration with ChatGPT, a trending AI-powered technology developed by artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI. The announcement was published as part of a WordPress ChatGPT guide released on the MemberPress blog this week.
MemberPress and the automation plugin Uncanny Automator are part of the WPBeginner Growth Fund – a multi-company initiative run by entrepreneur Syed Balkhi through umbrella organization Awesome Motive.
The new MemberPress ChatGPT integration allows users to create and automate content-related tasks for WordPress websites running the MemberPress membership and monetization platform.
MemberPress Growth Manager Curt Noble wrote the guide and announcement, which says the integration allows users to capitalize on ChatGPT's natural language processing to produce blog, marketing, and online-course content faster.
According to the guide, the MemberPress ChatGPT integration automates tasks including the following:
Generate and create blog article and course curriculum draft outlines
Produce topic ideas
Organize and manage membership tiers
Turn blog post topic submissions into draft outlines (when paired with a form builder plugin)
Engage with blog post comments
Respond to customer service inquiries
Noble said, "Our users will be blown away by what they can do with ChatGPT. Its ability to create meaningful content is beyond anything I've ever seen in AI. So we can't wait to see what they'll do when they can write content way more efficiently, automate tasks, improve productivity – really grow their businesses so much faster in general. This one's definitely changing the game."
Access the guide here to learn more about using ChatGPT with WordPress, and the Uncanny Automator-based MemberPress integration.
About MemberPress: Developer Blair Williams formed parent organization Caseproof LLC in 2004 as a Utah Limited Liability company. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public, and recently acquired enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization, LMS, and membership plugin for WordPress.
