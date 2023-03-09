The acquisition is aimed at expanding the software company's reach into the enterprise-level online membership market.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, software company Caseproof announced its Jan. 23 acquisition of WordPress enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse. MemberMouse and Caseproof's flagship product MemberPress will remain separate products serving distinct markets. Expansion plans are in place for both plugins.Like all Caseproof products, MemberMouse is now part of the Awesome Motive Growth Accelerator led by digital entrepreneur Syed Balkhi.Developer Eric Turnnessen founded MemberMouse in Aug. 2009 to serve online businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise. In the acquisition announcement Caseproof CEO and MemberPress founder Blair Williams said he plans to leverage what he considers the plugin's greatest strength: large-scale membership functionality. "MemberMouse has an extensive and powerful tool set for building membership sites that would rival any enterprise-level service […]. I'm really just beginning to scratch the surface here."
Caseproof's MemberPress plugin is the world's top-selling WordPress membership and monetization tool. It is designed primarily for online creators and entrepreneurs. Williams said the decision to acquire MemberMouse was based, in part, on a desire to serve a larger market: "Caseproof's goal [...] is to offer the best revenue-generating tools for WordPress. Broadening our scope and exploring the space is one of the ways we're forging ahead to meet that goal."
Several reporting and marketing features he believes differentiate MemberMouse from other membership tools in the large-scale space were also factored in Williams' decision. He said, "We've got a tagging system that literally lets you automate a 'choose your own adventure'-style buyer's journey, and an automated upsell system that's like having an AI consumer psychologist on auto-dial […]. I can hardly contain myself when I start thinking about the possibilities." Williams said MemberPress and MemberMouse will "take cues from one another" in the interest of expansion and development but will remain separate. "They serve distinct groups and are certainly distinct products. The great thing is that the individual teams and products are amazing and can learn so much from one another. I can already tell they're going to make each other stronger and better."
"I couldn't be more excited to be part of the new, combined team set and ready to help MemberMouse make history," Williams said.
About Caseproof: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. MemberMouse, the product family's newest addition, is an enterprise-level membership plugin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.