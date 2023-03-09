Support Local Journalism

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the software company's reach into the enterprise-level online membership market.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, software company Caseproof announced its Jan. 23 acquisition of WordPress enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse. MemberMouse and Caseproof's flagship product MemberPress will remain separate products serving distinct markets. Expansion plans are in place for both plugins.Like all Caseproof products, MemberMouse is now part of the Awesome Motive Growth Accelerator led by digital entrepreneur Syed Balkhi.Developer Eric Turnnessen founded MemberMouse in Aug. 2009 to serve online businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise. In the acquisition announcement Caseproof CEO and MemberPress founder Blair Williams said he plans to leverage what he considers the plugin's greatest strength: large-scale membership functionality. "MemberMouse has an extensive and powerful tool set for building membership sites that would rival any enterprise-level service […]. I'm really just beginning to scratch the surface here."


