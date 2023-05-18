...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will remain near Action stage through
Saturday, but flows are expected to continue to gradually
recede over time. Peak flows have already occurred.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
MemberPress Parent Company Caseproof Acquires WishList Products
The aim of the acquisition is to improve and expand the features and functionalities of WishList Products, WishList Member™ and CourseCure.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, software company Caseproof announced its acquisition of WishList Products, parent company of WordPress membership plugin WishList Member™ and learning management system (LMS) plugin, CourseCure. The announcement follows Caseproof's acquisition of enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse in Feb., this year.
Stu McLaren and Tracy Childers co-founded WishList Product in 2008. Through their flagship product, WishList Member™, they sought to accommodate what they saw as a growing need for easy-to-use, reliable membership solutions for WordPress users.
CourseCure, another WishList Product offering, is an online course builder and LMS with gamification features.
Caseproof CEO and MemberPress founder Blair Williams said of the acquisition, "WishList Member™ was the first membership plugin I ever used, and it really inspired me to get more involved with WordPress."
"Over the years, WishList Member™ has gone through major releases and feature enhancements to become what it is today – an exceptionally well-designed and developed product."
Rather than combining WishList Member™ with other Caseproof offerings, Williams said he plans to "grow the platform alongside other Caseproof products."
"As with MemberMouse and MemberPress," he said, "our goal is not to discontinue WishList Member, or to combine it with another membership plugin [...] One thing we will do, though, is fold the powerful LMS plugin CourseCure into WishList Member, making it a full-featured and robust monetization solution later this year."
Williams said the decision to acquire WishList Member™ falls in line with Caseproof's "commitment to giving the amazing creators in the WordPress business community the best revenue-generating tools in existence."
He said, "By expanding our reach and broadening our scope, we're able to take this commitment farther, wider, and to a greater number of developers and entrepreneurs."
About Caseproof: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. Earlier this year, Caseproof acquired MemberMouse, an enterprise-level membership plugin. The latest additions to the Caseproof family are WishList Member™, a membership plugin, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.
