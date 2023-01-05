The MemberPress WordPress monetization and membership plugin took the lead over LearnDash and TutorLMS in this year's WordPress plugin competition.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordPress membership plugin MemberPress today announced receipt of the Gold award in The WP Weekly Awards 2022, "Membership & Courses" category. The LearnDash and TutorLMS plugins received the silver and bronze awards, respectively.
The WP Weekly, an industry newsletter for WordPress professionals, holds the annual competition. Distinguished as "the Best of WordPress for & by Users," the annual gold award is considered a competitive honor in the WordPress sphere.
MemberPress creator and CEO Blair Williams said, "This is just awesome. That's all I can say. We've worked so hard to bring MemberPress into the online courses space, and getting the gold [award] is like proof positive we're pulling it off. Not just our team, but MemberPress creators... they're really the ones making it happen."
The WP Weekly Award comes at a crossroad for the plugin, which is set to celebrate its tenth anniversary this year. Williams said 2023 is slated to be a significant year for MemberPress product development. Several initiatives are underway to improve user experience and add features to increase potential recurring revenue streams for users, he said.
About Caseproof: Developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in 2004 as a Utah Limited Liability company. The company has built numerous software products,including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used WordPress monetization and membership plugin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.