The MemberPress WordPress monetization and membership plugin took the lead over LearnDash and TutorLMS in this year's WordPress plugin competition.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordPress membership plugin MemberPress today announced receipt of the Gold award in The WP Weekly Awards 2022, "Membership & Courses" category. The LearnDash and TutorLMS plugins received the silver and bronze awards, respectively.


