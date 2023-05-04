Mendocino Companies logo.

 By Mendocino Forest Products Co., LLC

The center will be housed on the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Mendocino Companies have donated $100,000 to the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Petaluma Construction Training Center. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on May 3, 2023, at the site of the new center in Petaluma, California.


