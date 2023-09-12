Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY and SAO PAULO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: MPRA) ("Mercato"), today announced that the registration statement on Form F-4 of Nvni Group Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands ("New PubCo") has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as of Thursday, September 7, 2023, relating to the previously announced proposed business combination by and among Mercato, New PubCo, Nuvini Holdings Limited ("Nuvini," and together with all its subsidiaries, the "Nuvini Group" which includes Nuvini S.A., a leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America) and Nuvini Merger Sub, Inc.

MPRA Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Nuvini.


