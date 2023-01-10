Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MPRA) ("Mercato Partners") today announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for a business combination with Nuvini S.A. ("Nuvini"). Nuvini acquires and manages a portfolio of high growth software-as-a-service companies.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. With six companies in its portfolio, Nuvini intends to use funding and capital market access to continue expanding its acquisition strategy. Under the terms of the LOI, Mercato Partners and Nuvini would become a combined entity, with Nuvini's existing equity holders rolling over 100% of their equity into the combined public company.


