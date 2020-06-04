-- Andrew K. Smith joins Mercato Partners and leads the newly formed Savory Fund with Mercato founder Greg Warnock and is currently deploying more than $90M -- -- New Mercato Partners fund, Savory, partners with high-potential restaurant concepts unlocking new value through a unique offering of capital and multi-unit growth expertise -- -- Savory's portfolio thrives amid the economic downturn enabled by the support of time-tested industry veterans on the Savory value-add team --