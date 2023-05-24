Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity insurance, has announced the appointment of seasoned digital insurance marketing executive Meredith Kokos as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kokos brings a wealth of experience and a winning track record in strategic marketing, brand management, and customer acquisition to her new role. Her expertise in customer insight development and innovative channel strategies will help drive Measured's revenue growth, market presence, and winning customer acquisition methods.


