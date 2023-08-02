Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V School, technology education platform, is proud to join forces with IMPACT Magazine and Meta to champion diversity and inclusion in the technology sector. The collaboration will offer a full-ride scholarship in UX/UI Design exclusively for a Black woman, alongside $500K in partial scholarships of $2,000 each for other qualifying and selected applicants. The recipient of the full-ride scholarship will also receive a Macbook laptop provided by Meta.

This partnership reflects the unwavering commitment of Meta, V School, and IMPACT Magazine to eliminate barriers and create new opportunities for underrepresented communities in the tech industry. By offering financial assistance for education and skill development, the three organizations are paving the way for a new generation of UX/UI designers. The commitment of these organizations will help 240 students transition to high paying careers in the tech industry.


