Metrodora Institute

Metrodora Institute

 By Metrodora Institute

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Metrodora is the first integrated, multidisciplinary medical and research center dedicated to diagnosing and treating neuroimmune axis disorders, an under-researched disease space that impacts hundreds of millions of people

Institute is building the world's first biobank and high-density data repository focused on these conditions to inform treatment and serve as the bedrock for future research accelerated through the Metrodora Foundation


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.