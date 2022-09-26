Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national insurance program manager, and Sun Life, a leading international financial services organization, announce that group disability insurance programs managed by MGIS will expand to include veterinarian groups.

