Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for healthcare professionals, today announced Mindy Ward, DO, a doctor of internal medicine with the Intercoastal Medical Group in Sarasota, Florida as the winner of its annual Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you