 By Michael Baker International

Project to be completed utilizing Progressive Design-Build project delivery

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as lead designer for the RLW/Clyde Joint Venture (JV) Progressive Design-Build (PDB)  team, to provide design services for the Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Project.  The $166 million project is scheduled to be complete in the winter of 2025.


