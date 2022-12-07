Support Local Journalism

Brown brings decades of experience as Director of DoD's Defense Innovation Unit and CEO of Symantec to fast-growing strategic intelligence firm

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of Strategic IntelligenceTM, today announced that former Department of Defense (DoD) official and corporate chief executive Michael Brown is joining their Board of Directors. In this role, Brown will support and provide guidance to the Strider executive team as the company rapidly scales operations to enable more organizations to protect their talent, technology, and supply chains and compete in this new environment of global geopolitical competition.


