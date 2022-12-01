Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global residential brand Common and national development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, is located at the intersection of the Downtown and Granary neighborhoods and will add much-needed capacity to address the city's shortage of attractive, affordable urban living options.

"Opening the doors on these new micro-units in the Salt Lake City market is an important opportunity for us to help alleviate the city's growing demand for attainable housing options as we seek to grow our real estate portfolio in Utah. Our team is hard at work on detailed design and development plans for the property near the building, but we did not want to delay in making these residences available through a fast-tracked process," said Krista Springer, McWhinney's Executive Vice President of Commercial and Mixed-Use Development.


