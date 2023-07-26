Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has named Mike Miller to lead franchise development efforts for the Five Star brands Bio-One(r), 1-800-Packouts(r) and 1-800-Textiles(r).

Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has named Mike Miller to lead franchise development efforts for the Five Star brands Bio-One(r), 1-800-Packouts(r) and 1-800-Textiles(r).

 By Five Star Franchising

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The experienced industry executive will lead development strategy for fast-growing Five Star brands Bio-One®, 1-800-Packouts® and 1-800-Textiles®

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, named Mike Miller vice president of franchise development. Miller will help lead franchise development efforts for the Five Star brands Bio-One®, 1-800-Packouts® and 1-800-Textiles®.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.