Mindbase provides 911 telecommunicators access to purpose-built mental health & wellness resources through the partnership with RapidSOS

SALT LAKE CITY and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbase and RapidSOS, the intelligent safety platform used by emergency communication centers across the country that connects data from over 500M connected devices, apps, and sensors to 911, today announced a partnership that provides Mindbase 911 telecommunicator subscribers with the ability to access mental health resources. Mindbase is changing the landscape of mental health resources for first responders with its technology-driven peer support and wellness applications.


