NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial salts market is to grow due to technological innovations pertaining to the production of high purity salt such as vacuum pan technology, as well as lower cost production solutions such as conventional mining, solution mining, and solar evaporation. Brine is a major source of industrial salts as it is derived from large saline bodies of water or through solution mining. Additionally, the growing restrictions on mining activities are expected to have a positive impact on the use of brine in the application industries. Brine is majorly used in chemical processing, which is a major application industry, leading to its high demand. Overall, salt mines account for a large market share and are expected to witness growth over the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of rock salt in application industries. And, according to data published by Grand View Research, the global industrial salts market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 Billion by 2025 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Atco Mining Inc. (CSE: ATCM), Atlas Salt Inc. (TSX-V: SALT) (OTC: REMRF), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET) (OTC: PMETF), Vulcan Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: VUL) (OTC: VULMF), Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP)


