LOS ANGELES and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Mission Green, an initiative of the Weldon Project ("TWP"), today announced the filing of a clemency petition for Parker Coleman, Jr., who is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence for marijuana-related offenses. This filing along with several other petitions comes on the heels of President Biden's historic mass pardon of anyone previously convicted on a federal charge of simple possession of marijuana.

Supported by Glass House Brands, Mission Green is working with the Academy for Justice to submit clemency petitions with the hope that the President will follow through on his promise to release those convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses. The submission for Mr. Coleman is part of a new campaign, the Cannabis Clemency Initiative, that seeks to help people still incarcerated on marijuana charges, beginning with those locked up in federal prison. The Initiative brings together criminal justice scholars and reform advocates to achieve its ambitious goals.

