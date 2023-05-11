PGA superstar Tony Finau is joining forces with Mo’ Bettahs and its founders, Kimo and Kalani Mack, on a new endorsement deal with the purpose of supporting youth, inspiring learning and spreading aloha.

 By Mo’ Bettahs, Savory Fund

The booming Hawaiian-style fast-casual concept is partnering with the six-time PGA winner and Netflix star, thanks to a shared love of the islands, community and 'ono grindz'

LEHI, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food just inked a new endorsement from a longtime fan. Tony Finau, six-time PGA TOUR winner and one of the stars of Netflix' hit docuseries, "Full Swing," has partnered with the popular fast-casual concept as it continues its explosive expansion.


