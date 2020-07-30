PROVO, Utah, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, will host a weekend-long model home Grand Opening at Summerfield Estates in Provo, showcasing the community's largest two-story floor plan, the Yosemite. Running from Friday, July 31 to Saturday, August 1, the event will also give visitors the opportunity to explore Summerfield Estates' exceptional location in the heart of Utah County, and learn about the community's full range of single-family rambler and two-story homes.
Get directions and community info at CenturyCommunities.com/Summerfield.
"We're excited for buyers to check out the stunning Yosemite floor plan, a versatile home with a lot to offer," said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "This event will also provide a great look at Summerfield Estates' spacious homesites and beautiful location."
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:
- New homes from the low $400s
- Rambler and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 8 bedrooms, up to 4,789 square feet
- Birch cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, 9' main-floor ceilings and more included
- 9' daylight basements on select homesites
PRIME LOCATION NEAR:
- East Bay Golf Course
- Downtown Provo
- Provo Towne Centre
- Brigham Young University (BYU)
- Utah Valley University (UVU)
- Provo City Center Temple
Summerfield Estates is located at 716 South 1400 West, Provo, UT 84601.
For more information, call 385.338.3098.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.