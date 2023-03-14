Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Managing Partner Ben Dahl of Signal Peak Ventures, who was the early lead investor in the cybersecurity company Cloudflare, led a $6.1M funding round.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarx is the most effective security solution for web hosting, with proprietary AI-powered technology that automatically protects websites from attack, or transforms malicious activity into high-quality, targeted, timely leads that drive revenue for hosters.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.