Monster Energy congratulates Justin Gaethje on defeating Dustin Poirier and earning the infamous BMF Belt at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Highlight" does it again! Monster Energy congratulates Justin Gaethje on defeating Dustin Poirier and earning the infamous BMF Belt at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City. In the night's Main Event fight contested in the Lightweight division, the 34-year-old from Safford, Arizona, dealt Poirier a thunderous stoppage via a head kick in Round 2 and earned the UFC's $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.


