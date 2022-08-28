Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Moto Shibata on taking third place in Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Moto Shibata on taking third place in Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend. In the vertical competition hosted by skateboard icon Tony Hawk at Utah State Fairpark, the 26-year-old from Osaka, Japan, rose to the podium in an elite field of vertical skateboarders.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you