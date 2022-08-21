Support Local Journalism

Monster Energy congratulates Paulo "The Eraser" Costa on defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eraser is back! Monster Energy congratulates Paulo "The Eraser" Costa on defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. In Saturday night's co-main event fight in the middleweight division, the 31-year-old from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, dominated the former middleweight champion for three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory.

