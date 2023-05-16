Law firms and legal teams of all sizes around the world are choosing NetDocuments for better productivity, automation, collaboration, and workflow gains
SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, today reported record growth in 2022 with momentum continuing into 2023, with over 750 enterprise firms making the switch from top document management competitors or storage solutions to NetDocuments.
Why are firms choosing to leave other popular DMS solutions for NetDocuments?
Today, the needs of document management go far beyond securing and organizing files. Firms are increasingly looking for a single platform that enables end-to-end legal document workflows while integrating with critical applications – all underpinned by state-of-the-art security and governance capabilities.
NetDocuments is helping firms chart their move to the cloud, whether to accommodate a firm's overarching "cloud-first" strategy or helping them take initial steps into the cloud at their own pace.
Vincent A. Marin, Sidley Austin's Global Chief Information Officer, who led the global firm's (ranked sixth in the 2023 Am Law 100) multidisciplinary team spearheading the evaluation, selection, implementation, and rollout of NetDocuments cited priorities integral to the project. "We focused on two key priorities. First, we needed to address specific pain points, missing capabilities, features, and functionality not available to us in the previous solution, and second, we followed our strategic direction to increasingly leverage cloud solutions, and work with the product demonstrating the most maturity in the legal tech space with a solid reputation."
Martin Pringle, a regional Midwest firm, made the switch to NetDocuments, noting "Google-like" searches and "file-it-once" approach to email via ndMail as stand-out capabilities that help the firm maximize productivity and efficiency. Kent Selby, the firm's Director of IT commented: "We're thrilled to be in the cloud, integrating with core applications through the platform, and have 100% certainty that the platform will continue to innovate and deliver what we need not only today – but in the future."
Cloud security remains a central law firm priority, along with the reality that the security technology delivered by
NetDocuments and its application within the platform outperform internal security measures implemented by any individual firm.
For Conni Falkner, Chief Operating Officer at Danish law firm Njord, their decision to select NetDocuments was solidified by the platform's ease-of-use along with an incredible 8-week implementation timeline, underscoring the cloud platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with the firm's existing technology stack and 'go-live' at such a rapid pace.
"The implementation process was as smooth as possible, which was beneficial for our business," shared Falkner. "When moving our documents to the cloud, there were concerns it would disrupt our lawyers' work and client service. However, working with NetDocuments and its partners was a frictionless experience, enabling us to get up and running quickly and ensuring that business could continue as usual."
For the UK's largest litigation-only law firm Stewarts, a switch to a company that they could trust to future-proof the business was a priority.
James Mead, IT Director at Stewarts, shared, "We wanted to partner with a DMS vendor that had a mature cloud service offering, a clear roadmap and proven ability to deliver and support our growth and innovation over the next ten years. After an extensive search and evaluation, we chose NetDocuments as it is built for the cloud and is a vendor, we felt we could rely on."
Josh Baxter, CEO at NetDocuments, says a customer-focused, forward-thinking approach is at the heart of what is driving firms to choose NetDocuments. "We have always prioritized meeting and exceeding our customer expectations and what we can deliver to help firms future-proof their organizations. When we ask what makes the difference, our customers talk about our unrelenting focus of vetting and bringing forward highly relevant technology and innovations that help them streamline workflows all natively within NetDocuments."
Alberto Varillas, Managing Partner at García Sayán Abogados (GSA) shared similar sentiments about the importance for flexible/remote work stating, "while our previous document management technology met some of our basic document needs, it did not offer adequate alternatives for a new remote reality. We knew we wanted an innovative and technologically advanced cloud solution – so that is how we discovered NetDocuments."
75% of law firms have already made a cloud forward commitment and adoption rates of mission critical cloud applications like comprehensive content and document management platforms are surging. This ideally positions firms and corporate legal departments to not only future proof their organizations with a platform that will innovate with them, but equips their legal professionals with automation, collaboration, and productivity tools to do their best work.
